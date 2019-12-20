Some of the most beautiful and fun memories of my life have come from snowfalls, from the time I was a child until the time I evidently failed to become a grown-up. To quote the sage F.B. Post, people who don’t find joy in snow have the same amount of snow in their lives but a lot less joy.

Eric Seaborg, Charlottesville

When it comes to figures, we're mostly average

The Dec. 5 news article “Strikes over retirement system to snarl transit in France” attempted to explain how Paris Metro drivers’ pensions compare with those of private-sector employees. The premise was that there is an inequality between the two and that is what French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing in his intended changes to the retirement system.

The article said transit workers’ monthly pensions can be as high as $4,100. It then noted that private-sector workers’ average pensions range from $1,400 to $1,600, seemingly to show the wide disparity between different existing pensions.

Does The Post not understand the difference between maximums (as high as) and average? Please don’t tell me that there are no private-sector employees in the engineering and financial fields who earn pensions higher than $4,100.

How do we know that the transit workers pensions don’t average $1,400 to $1,600 or less?

Patrick Walsh, Linthicum

The consummate crisis manager

The excellent obituary for Paul A. Volcker, “Fed chairman left deep imprint,” and the editorial “Remembering Mr. Volcker” [both Dec. 10] omitted an important chapter in his long career: the global debt crisis of the 1980s.

Volcker, in cooperation with Jacques de Larosière, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, rallied the international financial community and banks around the world to stem the tide of potential sovereign defaults in Mexico, other Latin American countries, the Philippines and elsewhere.

That crisis threatened to bankrupt the international banking system and plunge the global economy into recession on the scale of the 2008-2009 crisis. Among his other talents and contributions, Volcker was a consummate crisis manager.

Edwin M. Truman, Washington

The writer was director of the Division of International Finance at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 1977 to 1998.

A fine imbalance

Too bad there is no Pulitzer Prize for headline writing, because The Post’s headline writers are so good. I’ve thought this for a long time. A Dec. 4 front-page headline was a very good example: “Trump takes his unbalancing act to world stage.”

Kudos.

Bob Tripp, Reston

Wondering what became of these girls

The photograph of a group of young girls in a village in northeastern Afghanistan that accompanied the Dec. 12 news article “U.S. wasted billions of dollars in colossal reconstruction effort, documents reveal,” was remarkable. Their faces are mesmerizing.

The photograph was taken in 2004. It would be interesting to know what became of those girls over the past 15 years.

John Belz, Arlington

Environmental projection, perhaps

Regarding Jim Elder’s Dec. 7 Free for All letter, “Pour one out for William Ruckelshaus”:

Elder surely was among the many bright and dedicated career employees at the Environmental Protection Agency while I was working there in the policy group for Anne Gorsuch (and Bill Ruckelshaus) during the 1980s. I still believe the career folks there are among the very best in the federal government.

However, to say as Elder did that Gorsuch and her team were “anti-EPA-minded” is an ironic mischaracterization of what she and President Ronald Reagan were trying to accomplish. Although Gorsuch could sometimes be a bit of a brute in her pursuit of needed regulatory reforms, she probably was reacting to a prevailing and, notably, undemocratic conviction among the agency’s permanent staff: that their mission was to protect the environment — from Congress and the president.

Steve Steckler, Oxford, Md.

Auberjonois at the Arena

How could the obituary for actor René Auberjonois, “Character actor amassed decades of notable roles” [Obituaries, Dec. 10], have missed the fact that he began his stage career at Arena Stage in the District? Many of us in this area remember him well and followed his later roles with interest.

Marilyn Silvey, Ashburn

I was saddened to read of the death of René Auberjonois. He was a wonderful actor who gave pleasure to many.

I well remember him as the Witch Boy in Arena Stage’s 1962 production of “Dark of the Moon.” I can still see him crouching on the limb of a tree in the dim light of the moon all these 57 years later.

Frank Cole, Williamsburg. Va.

Right sentiment, wrong words

In the otherwise cogent Dec. 12 editorial “The conspiracy distraction,” I was very disappointed to see the words “meddling” and “collusion” in reference to the 2016 election.

The first hardly describes the “systematic and sweeping attack” on our democracy unanimously found by 17 intelligence agencies, while the latter is unspecific, undefinable and thus unhelpful in determining this president’s continuing culpability. Please strike those worthless words from the record henceforth and forthwith.

Barry Kemelhor, Rockville

He liked Ike (at least a little)

The Dec. 8 Retropolis article “How Eisenhower planned Pearl Harbor response” [Metro] omitted one surely relevant fact: Dwight D. Eisenhower had spent four years, 1935 to 1939, in the Philippines as chief of staff to Gen. Douglas MacArthur and, thus, was the knowledgeable and logical choice to plan a defense for that area. Army Chief of Staff Gen. George C. Marshall’s choice of Eisenhower was neither arbitrary nor inexplicable, nor was it based purely on Marshall’s assessment of Eisenhower’s personal qualities.

Christopher Paik, Bethesda

Getting to the root of the problem

Regarding the Dec. 10 news article “In poll, concern about climate grows”:

The root cause of global warming has been firmly established, which is the rising level of carbon dioxide in our Earth’s atmosphere. The poll, conducted by The Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation, could have been better designed to shed some light on whether people understand that there is actually a single root cause, not just a diverse jumble of somehow contributory factors. The article should have noted that all factors converge into a single root cause, which is simply the greenhouse effect. Just one line, please, would have been sufficient to background the “controversy” with some real climate science.

Bill James, Potomac

These stereotypes are getting old

Regarding Dave Whamond’s Dec. 7 Drawing Board cartoon depicting former vice president Joe Biden, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president:

Among the most enduring stereotypes that perpetuates age discrimination is the belief that older Americans “can’t keep up with the times.”

The cartoon making fun of Biden’s predilection for woefully outdated jargon reinforces that stereotype.

Let’s all put the kibosh on ageist content and end all this poppycock and balderdash about older Americans.

James W. Moeller, Washington

Perfect for thee, but not for me

I don’t often look to The Washington Post Magazine’s Date Lab for wise counsel, but the Dec. 8 edition, “He likes astrology. His date is skeptical.,” was exceptional. “Just be yourself. . . . But which part of yourself? The self is infinite, time on a first date is not.”

But the real wisdom was how to part as friends even when there is no chemistry. Both gave the other the highest rating. “A perfect date with an imperfect match.” “A 10 out of 10 . . . for others to date.”

Wise, indeed.

Robert W. Shutler, Arlington

Packers are people, too, you know

Seems to me that the caption that accompanied the main photograph of the Dec. 9 Sports article “Gritty but not pretty,” about Washington’s 20-15 loss at Green Bay, provided only half the story. It appears that both a Redskins and a Packers player are helping their teammates get back on their feet. How about staying clear of hometown boosterism?

T.H. Otwell, Silver Spring

A glaring omission

Rep. Val Demings’s Dec. 8 Sunday Opinion commentary, “Barr misunderstands policing,” had a stunning omission. Demings, a Democrat from Florida and a former Orlando police chief, talked about the “origins of organized law enforcement in America” but failed to mention, even while referencing race in her piece, the critically important fact that the genesis of policing in the South was the “Slave Patrol.”

And it’s interesting that while she justifiably criticized Attorney General William P. Barr, she showed no understanding of the racist underpinnings in the development of policing in Southern states.

Michael O. Francis, Washington

The apolitical branch

Judges have always been looked at as being above politics, even though that may often have been an illusion. Now, however, every judge’s background is scrutinized by the public after every decision. The Post seems to go out of its way to aid this. When did we start being told with every judge who appointed him or her, as if that should make any difference in their decisions (for example, in the Nov. 26 front-page article “McGahn must heed subpoena”)?

It just adds to the feeling that it makes a political difference in how the judge decides. Please, let the decisions stand on their own; perhaps we should keep the illusion that justice is really blind.

Anneli Levy, Gaithersburg