Yang, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, polls low nationally but is one of the top candidates among young voters, and that’s important. Meanwhile, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was across the country and received much more coverage. Even Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) gets more articles as well despite polling similar to Yang.

Devon Kim, Arlington

Well, we know what his grandpa's race was

I was really puzzled by a statement in the Nov. 10 Sports article “McCaffrey breaks the mold, proves NFL backs can do it all,” and I’d like some help understanding. In describing Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, the article quoted Stanford Coach David Shaw as saying, “I don’t mind saying this. It’s not a negative thing at all. . . . Because of his race, he doesn’t get put in the category he should be in, as far as people outside the game. People inside the game, they’ll tell you we’ve seen this before.” Really? Is this common practice to discuss someone’s abilities relative to their race? Should I be offended that, as someone outside the game, I am being accused of categorizing by race?

I don’t know what McCaffrey’s race is — the article did not say, the photograph of him that ran with the article wasn’t clear enough for me to tell, and I really didn’t feel like looking it up. I just think this is an inappropriate way to describe someone. Maybe this needs a broader and more open discussion.

Milton J. Axley, Rockville

The Nov. 10 Sports article on the National Football League’s multi-talented Christian McCaffrey described the many athletes in his impressive family tree, but it gave short shrift to his maternal grandfather, Dave Sime. Yes, Sime won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the 1960 Olympics, but he also either set or tied no fewer than nine sprint and low-hurdles world records in indoor and outdoor track. As a collegian, he supplemented his sprinting by competing in the discus throw and other field events. All this from a young man who came to college on a baseball scholarship. I was on the college track team at the time and witnessed several of his record-breaking performances.

Thomas Calhoun, Washington

Tangled up in admiration

Martin Weil does it again! The much-celebrated — deservedly — Metro section reporter skillfully worked in two Bob Dylan references in the first two paragraphs of a story about chilly weather [“With an early hint of winter, the summer days are gone,” Nov. 9]. Please keep Weil on the Metro beat forever. And keep him writing about the weather. One day, of course, as with all good things, his command will end. That’s when a hard reign’s a-gonna Fall. Until then, let’s hope — pray! — Weil doesn’t go electric.

Howard Mortman, McLean

No 'comic value' here

The story line in the Nov. 6 comic strip “Barney and Clyde” by Weingartens & Clark was a blow below the belt for Dupuytren patients. I have two good friends and several acquaintances who are suffering from this insidious, incurable disease, and they were not amused. They did say, though, that if the cartoon were to raise public awareness for a rather unknown medical condition, they would put their feelings aside. Money for research is tight, and Dupuytren research is in dire need of funding to find a blood test to identify the chronic disease early and influence the outcome for the better. Please help find a cure!

Ingrid Wrausmann, McLean

A friendly rivalry

The Nov. 8 Sports article about the Gonzaga-St. John’s rivalry, “In Gonzaga-St. John’s, anything goes,” nailed it.

I am a member of the Gonzaga Class of 1949, and I must confess to friendship with one guy who opposed us. My father, Gonzaga Class of 1912, and my son, Class of 1976, played football against St. John’s. Too skinny for football, I had one of the best seats in any house as a junior on Gonzaga’s bench next to Joe Kozik, our amazing and amusing basketball coach. As a senior, I started our three games vs. St. John’s. My “man” on the St. John’s team was Bobby McGlindon. We liked and respected each other, but that had nothing to do with how we played. St. John’s barely beat us in the final game at Uline Arena to become the “Catholic champs” of the 1948-1949 season. I sobbed, devastated.

Donald M. Mayhew, Chevy Chase

Need a lift?

While it is often observed that politics make strange bedfellows, it could be added that sports action photos can also seem unusual. Witness the photograph appearing with the Nov. 9 Sports article “Led by Scott, Terps’ freshmen flash potential without bearing much pressure.” There, in praise of Donta Scott’s performance off the bench in Maryland’s victory over Holy Cross, the photo appears to show a Holy Cross player being used as a projectile launched toward Scott.

In my experience, the primary basketball defenses are man-to-man and zone. This is the first use of what might be called the “javelin defense,” which is unlikely to be adopted by any other team since it violates the rule against lifting a teammate to gain greater height.

Howard Walderman, Columbia

Garlanded: Worse than being Borked

I take a slight issue with James R. Copland’s Nov. 10 Book World review of two new books on the Brett M. Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination battle, “Inside the battles over Kavanaugh.” Copland wrote: “When the Senate refused to confirm Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016, it was the first time since 1987 that the Senate had rebuffed a high court nominee on partisan grounds.”

Copland was referring, as he explained, to President Ronald Reagan’s ill-fated nomination of Robert H. Bork. My issue here is that, unlike Bork, Garland was never granted a hearing, let alone a vote.

That was the unprecedented decision of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who did his admitted best to try to make the nation’s first black president a one-term failure and who thus weaponized the filibuster to block virtually every piece of Democratic legislation from gun control to health care during President Obama’s tenure. That obstructionism continues to this day.

Moreover, McConnell, recently nicknamed “Moscow” Mitch, has made it his life’s mission — by going “nuclear” and obliterating the filibuster for judicial nominees — to have confirmed as many unqualified and right-wing ideologues to lifetime appointments on the federal bench as possible. Consequently, the destruction he has visited on the Senate judicial confirmation process, the federal judiciary and our nation’s democracy will be his legacy.

Aaron Rubin, Rockville

The Post is mirroring the front office

The Nov. 3 Sports article “Standoff erupts into an all-out war” detailed Trent Williams’s accusations of ongoing disrespect and callous indifference shown by Washington football management to his cancer.

Unfortunately, that article, including the accompanying photographs and headlines, used the term “Redskins” almost 20 times.

That is of a piece with the treatment received by Williams from Washington football management.

Show some respect.

Dave Gribble, Haymarket, Va.

Where the church came from

Regarding the Nov. 9 Religion article “Medieval Catholicism led to modern cultural differences, researchers argue”:

The latest theory to explain the “primacy of Western culture” provides some potentially useful insights into mechanisms of cultural transmittal. But one thing it certainly does not do is answer the knotty “final cause” question. Maybe George Mason University economist Jonathan Schulz was correct that it was mere “coincidence” (i.e., chance) that cultural changes associated with Roman Catholicism happened in Western Europe. And, then again, maybe not. Maybe it was Jesus Christ who caused them to happen. Maybe it was the logos principle, Christian eschatology, the zeitgeist or simply God’s will. Social science research is notoriously incapable of answering the “final cause” question, except to invoke meaningless “coincidence” or “chance.” As University of Chicago behavioral science professor Thomas Talhelm correctly asked: “Where did the church come from? What caused the church?”

Malcolm Bliss, Arlington

Not to be confused with an Animorph map

The Nov. 7 election maps “How Virginia voted” displayed more red (Republican) than blue (Democratic) area. On the basis of that spatial geography, a casual reader might not appreciate the point of the accompanying articles that Virginia is now a blue state. Perhaps it would have made more sense to show the results on an anamorphic map based on the human geography of the commonwealth? After all, people vote; acres do not.

Michael Nardolilli, Arlington

Grounded

While the intent of the Cub Scout in the photograph accompanying the Nov. 7 National Digest was admirable, his execution of the task was not. As a Scout, he should have learned that the American flag does not touch the ground. If it does, the flag is to be properly disposed of, in a respectful manner. I cringed when I saw that photo.

Denise Dorn, Vienna

Weak?

The Nov. 8 front-page headline about Mike Bloomberg joining the 2020 campaign pronounced the field of candidates for the Democratic nomination for president “weak” [“Seeing weak field, Bloomberg moves to join 2020 campaign”]. Who made The Post the one to determine what is a weak field? Perhaps former New York mayor Bloomberg thinks the field of Democratic candidates is weak, but that does not make it so. The headline said it is so.

The Post should be more careful in its choice of words and presentation of information. Many people may read that headline and conclude that the Democratic candidates are weak. Among the many well-qualified candidates, there may be no clear front-runner, but that does not make the field weak.

David Kolm, Alexandria

At least it wasn't 'they're'

The Nov. 10 “Rhymes With Orange” comic strip depicts a court scene in which a jurist reads, “In the case of the grammar police v. their offspring — we, the jury, find the defendant not guilty.” The art shows one parent, therefore, it should read “her offspring.” If it had shown two parents, then “their” would be correct.

I hate to pick on Hilary B. Price because this is a common error in American speech. I often read or hear someone say, for example, “If you want your child to be safe, tell them to . . . ” Why not just say, “If you want your children to be safe, tell them . . . ”? That’s easier than saying “child” followed by “him or her.”

It struck me as funny to find a grammar mistake in a comic on grammar.

Susie Van Pool, Washington

Healing through talking

In her Nov. 5 Health & Science essay, “How to combat constant worry and anxiety,” Jelena Kecmanovic strongly endorsed cognitive behavioral therapy to treat generalized anxiety disorder. Though I agree that this is a perfectly good treatment for some people, I noticed the absence in her article of any mention of other talking treatments or medication. Some people would benefit from these treatments. And the science on the subject suggests that combination treatments may work better than any one treatment alone.

Marc Hertzman, Bethesda