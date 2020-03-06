AD

Yes, the battle to restrict “epicenter” is a “lost cause,” just as when that early stonemason must have considered the “dilapidated” battle lost when the word was applied to a non-stone building’s deterioration. We can know that “jumbo” derives from the name of P.T. Barnum’s elephant and still, somehow, accept it as “darn big.”

English usage evolves willy-nilly. So it was ironic and fitting for Lasky to cite William Safire, who, five years after quoting geophysicist Joseph Sides’s deploration of “epicenter’s” use outside of seismology, agreed with American Heritage dictionaries editor Joseph Pickett’s assertion: “Even though the metaphor [epicenter] may be a misapplication of the scientific understanding of the word, [it] effectively evokes the visible focus of radiating power in an earthquake, and seems worth keeping in a writer’s bag of tricks.”

Bob Brown, Alexandria

●

The ever-present paunch

Not only do I agree with Richard Yorczyk’s sentiments regarding the Equal Rights Amendment, but I also admire his linguistic creativity [“A picture worth 1,000 words that all mean ‘unequal,’ ” Free For All, Feb. 29]. Describing a group of older white men as a “paunch” is a brilliant, and hilarious, neologism.

Did he just coin a new collective noun? As an older white man eyeing the encroaching paunch with trepidation, I can’t think of a more apt word.

Tom Wallace, Arlington

●

Why Palestinian food is important

Thank you for the article by Reem Kassis titled “Why Palestinians object to the term ‘Israeli food’ ” [Food, Feb. 19]. Reading often of “Israeli food” in The Post’s Food section, I was refreshed to finally see a thoughtful article about the dilemma Palestinians face regarding the continued appropriation of their food by Israelis.

While Kassis made a good case for appropriation, I might add that the erasure of Palestinian culture to make way for Israel was/is part and parcel of ethnic cleansing that continues to this day.

To call it “Israeli food” is to be complicit in a crime against humanity. It is for this reason that what you eat is as important as what you call it.

Nora Burgan, Falls Church

●

Hear, hear for harmonious headlines

Is the Metro section trying to outdo the Sports section with alliterative headlines [“Plan for more police in Montgomery schools polarizes parents,” Metro, Feb. 23]? Perhaps you should try harder. How about something like this, for example: “Proposed plan for populating public schools with more police perturbs precocious pupils”?

LeRoy LaRoche, Potomac

●

It's 'Back to Sleep'

The illustration that accompanied the March 1 Business article “Tech firms tap into parents’ anxieties” caused me anxiety. Infants should be placed on their backs for sleeping — not on their stomachs. New parents are given many instructions, but one of the easiest to remember is “Back to Sleep.”

Please make a correction to your article, recommending babies be put on their backs to sleep and not on their stomachs as shown in the illustration.

Mary Anne Friedlander, Fairfax

●

Help the occasional sports reader

I’m not much of a sports fan but often will glance at the front page of the Sports section and read an article that interests me. All too often, these pieces leave me baffled; the Feb. 29 Sports article “United’s expectations are all that are left unchanged” was a perfect example of why. I read the entire article and only when I looked at the photograph on Page D6 was I able to make out that it was about a soccer team. The story made no mention of this and was even more confusing thanks to the quote: “The result is going to be some good football.”

All too often, Post sports writers assume all readers are familiar with the sport associated with a team name. Wrong. I would appreciate it if, when they write about D.C. United, the Capitals, the Cavs, etc., they slip in what sport they’re writing about. It would help uninformed readers such as me who don’t keep up with sports in general but like to read a good story.

Edwinna Bernat, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

●

This take was eye-opening

Thank you for the deep-dive story on former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville [“In Ala., a football coach hits the stump, recruiting votes,” front page, Feb. 29]. Please present more eye-opening stories like this so voters can stay woke.

Roslyn Brown, Bowie

●

A treasured musical footnote

The Post’s finely tuned obituary for Lawrence G. Wallace, “Supreme Court advocate penned a famous footnote” [Feb. 28], and accompanying photograph of the accomplished violinist lovingly recalled Wallace’s surprise musical footnote in my life. We had first crossed paths in the 1980s as fellow string players in a community orchestra. The next decade, however, when I was securing a string quartet to perform at my upcoming wedding, my sole point of contact was a highly recommended cellist from Northern Virginia whom I did not know.

On my wedding morning, from my staging area upstairs at the Audubon Naturalist Society’s Woodend Mansion in Chevy Chase, I rejoiced upon hearing the quartet’s designated processional music, from Handel’s “Water Music” to Haydn’s “Quinten.” Next, descending the staircase to Mozart’s “The Hunt,” I spied the quartet even before I saw my handsome groom. A surprise gift was recognizing that the first violinist was Larry Wallace, who was equally surprised to recognize the bride!

Larry later assured me, “When I play at weddings, the couple stay married!” My husband and I recently celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, forever blessed by this deputy solicitor general’s musical footnote.

Lee Rucker Keiser, Bethesda

●

An unimpeachable attorney general

Although Griffin Bell was an excellent attorney general, in her Feb. 15 op-ed, “Trump thinks the DOJ is his personal grudge squad,” former deputy attorney general Sally Yates did not mention Bell’s immediate predecessor, Edward Levi, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975.

An individual of unimpeachable integrity and whose political affiliation was unknown, Levi became attorney general after distinguished service as president of the University of Chicago and, before that, as professor and dean of the university’s law school. He was widely credited with restoring independence and credibility to the Justice Department in the aftermath of Watergate. Today’s Justice Department desperately needs an attorney general like Levi.

Richard W. Murphy, Silver Spring

●

#MeToo's origins

Monica Hesse’s column about the Harvey Weinstein conviction, “The jury recognizes that messy truths are still true” [Style, Feb. 25], incorrectly stated that the #MeToo movement originated in 2017 with the allegations made against Weinstein.

Though Hesse was right that Weinstein’s trial is merely a sentence in the whole story, she was wrong to say it started with him. The #MeToo movement began in 2006 with civil rights activist Tarana Burke. Attributing a movement created by a black woman to a white man erases a critical part of the history of the movement and puts power back in Weinstein’s hands.

Georgiana Hardesty, Hanover, Md.

●

Recalling fierce women

Thank you for putting the story of Ethel Rae Stewart Smith on the front page of The Post [“Faded records tell Virginia’s story of school segregation,” Feb. 23].

Smith’s example as a teacher in Upperville in 1956 — her humble circumstances and struggles to overcome difficulty — offers lessons for all American (and world) citizens who teach, encourage and seek to inspire. Thank you also for this window to school segregation in rural Virginia and for allowing us to know of the work to preserve historic school records by a Loudoun County volunteer team of residents, historians and high school students. Serendipitously, the story of Ethel Rae Stewart Smith is linked to “One of NASA’s ‘Hidden Figures’ ” [front page, Feb. 25] — NASA mathematician and 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson. These African American women give evidence that fierce determination can reward the present and the future.

Jean Bassett Fenwick, Round Hill

●

Help loyal weather readers

I will be 83 in August, wear glasses and am a daily and Sunday subscriber to the print edition of The Post and look forward to reading it. I think it is fair to say many more senior citizens like myself read the print edition of your newspaper.

One page I usually check after the front page, editorial/opinions and Sports is the weather page. Because I have friends and family in other parts of the country, I look at the forecast for them, too. So, on Feb. 25, I looked to see what kind of weather Denver was having, because our daughter and her family live near there. And I saw that Denver’s high temperature was expected to be 26, with a low of 10, and with “sf.”

So what is “sf”? I looked for the key for about two minutes and then found it buried in the lower right-hand corner; the entire key was less than an inch high. I took out my magnifying glass and found that “sf” stands for “snow flurries.” It could have stood for “some fog” or “slow frosting.” But I digress. Seriously, though, couldn’t you expand the weather to a full page so I don’t have to buy a stronger pair of glasses? I would also suggest you review the fonts and space used in the entire paper in consideration of the older folks such as me who read and enjoy The Post.

Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg

●

Grateful for this contemplative gift

Regarding Kelsey Ables’s review of Glenstone, “The calming cacophony of aural art” [Weekend, Jan. 31]:

I found Glenstone a thoughtful, deeply stimulating temple to modern art. It did not seem “strange,” nor did I find any relation to Instagram. Please do not assume that “our ever-present digital maelstrom” is everyone’s reality. Consciousness is singular. It is troubling that Ables’s personal perceptions — “pretentious . . . cultish” — became generalized insults.

For me, Glenstone is a revelation: a stunning expansion from traditional museums, interweaving nature with art. Treasures are discovered off quiet paths; mysteries wait within Andy Goldsworthy’s cottages. Trees, a reflecting pond and sculpted hills echo and amplify Sufi voices, along with rushing water, paintings, sculpture and complex installations.

For such a contemplative and generous gift, I am grateful.

Anna Katherine, Santa Fe, N.M.

●

Grasping 'the reach's' meaning

Regarding Philip Kennicott’s Feb. 16 Arts & Style book excerpt, “A mourning son finds an escape into music”:

At the conclusion of Kennicott’s long search, he provided a veiled hint of a personal revelation as he explored the depths of Bach’s sublime Goldberg Variations: “There is always a nagging feeling that the reach exceeds the grasp,” he said, borrowing from poet Robert Browning’s “A man’s reach must exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for?”

But notwithstanding a thematic weakness, does Kennicott’s late revelation not also conflict with his earlier view of music — and music lovers? For after recounting his mother’s disillusionment and lack of fulfillment in life, he attacked music as a cliche, a transient drug devoid of consolation or healing power and “a distraction from things that are more painful in life.”

Most of us accept that there are no empirical answers to the meaning of life. But evidence, at times nuanced, abounds: the transcendent effects of music, art and literature. Even more, the miracle of the human body, birth, the beauty of nature and the unfathomable cosmos itself, all of which constitute “the reach” that Browning and now Kennicott may have come to understand.

Richard W. Stinson, Bethesda