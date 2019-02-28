On Sunday, the Editorial Board published its version of a Green New Deal, arguing that the one proposed by congressional Democrats falls short. Here, we are publishing readers’ critiques and comments regarding the board’s plan. Add your thoughts in the comments section.

The Feb. 24 editorial “Want a Green New Deal? Here’s a better one.” made good points about the power of market forces to help solve the climate crisis. But it endorsed the wide use of a particular fossil fuel — fracked natural gas — that scientists say could help doom the planet.

The editorial said natural gas is “far less damaging” than coal. But the editorial linked to a Union of Concerned Scientists memo that includes a rebuttal of this argument. Greenhouse-gas benefits, it turns out, depend on the life-cycle leakage rate of the methane being drilled and compressed and piped to market. Those leakage rates in the United States can be as high as a catastrophic 9 percent of the total gas exploited, according to UCS.

Indeed, using publicly available data from sources ranging from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Energy Department to local utility Dominion Energy shows that fracked gas is as bad — if not worse — for the climate as coal.

Or, as one Cornell University scientist has famously said, fracked gas is not a “bridge fuel” to a clean energy future. It’s a “gangplank” to a climate calamity.

Michael Tidwell, Takoma Park

The writer is director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

The editorial board’s proposed Green New Deal has much to commend it, but the basic sequence it proposed is backward. The United States should focus first on driving down the costs of climate-preserving solutions, then turn its attention to carbon pricing. Market-stimulating policies such as smarter regulation, standards and incentives, along with significantly increased public investment in energy infrastructure, research, development and demonstration, can dramatically reduce the carbon price required to eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions.

The policies that have driven dramatic reductions in the cost of wind and solar power, which are now competitive without subsidies in many markets, show the way. A modest carbon price would be a great way to raise revenue to pay for these policies, but its use as the primary mechanism for carbon reduction should be postponed until low-carbon energy is much cheaper than it is now for most end uses.

David M. Hart, Arlington

The writer is director of the Center for Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

The editorial “Want a Green New Deal? Here’s a better one.” and the Green New Deal have missed the boat. The fastest and most cost-effective approach to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions is high-value energy. What is missed is the 8,000-pound gorilla: massive high-value energy efficiency in vehicles, commercial-industrial practices, government, buildings and electric power generation. According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy think tank, 18 percent of U.S. energy has been saved, representing a huge component of U.S. energy.

In my university classes, I teach my students that energy efficiency is the fastest and highest-payback option that reduces the most carbon and methane emissions. Sadly, the Trump administration is trying to undo some of the bipartisan drivers to save consumers billions of dollars. It is sad that most analysts are overlooking what will produce the most disposable income for consumers and businesses that not only significantly reduces greenhouse-gas emissions and use of fresh water but also will rev up the U.S. economy.

The writer is energy director of the Environment & Energy Management Institute at George Washington University.

Of course we need a Green New Deal. It is past time that our society seriously addresses the most pressing issue we face. However, we don’t need more vague, nonbinding resolutions. If we want market forces to help solve this problem, we need the cost of burning fossil fuels to include the cost in damage to our planet. This means we need a carbon tax and regulations with teeth. Only when it costs more to emit greenhouse gases will enough people be motivated to find alternative ways to do business, to make things and to go places.

Policymakers need to insist on transparent analysis of the best available data to facilitate decision-making that prioritizes decreasing greenhouse-gas emissions. Voters need to hear from candidates for election at all levels of government not whether they have signed on to a long list of utopian goals but what mechanisms they will put in place to decrease harmful emissions. I hope The Post will keep this important issue front-and-center in its coverage. Please, continue to shed more light on answers to the urgent question, “How will we decrease greenhouse-gas emissions?”

Janet Gingold, Upper Marlboro

The Our Green New Deal editorial asserted that “economists know that companies that invest in research and development do not get rewarded for the full social value of their work.” As Geoff Mulgan pointed out in an article in the Stanford Social Innovation Review, economists do not know this because they have yet to agree on how to define the term “social value” of work, let alone how to assess or measure it.

The editorial’s wrongheaded statement was followed by a non sequitur: “Others benefit from their innovations without paying.” Who are these “others,” and what did they not pay for? But the worst was yet to come. After explaining a few of the complexities associated with applying and managing a fair national carbon tax, the editorial let the regulatory cat out of the bag: “In the fight against climate change, the government must enlist the whole economy.” Precisely. Once government bureaucrats are ceded control over all activities related to the use of energy in the name of carbon reduction, they will literally control the entire economy. This is the dirty little secret that is all too often swept under the rug by the climate lobby. Now the secret is out.

Paul Rankin, Rockville

The writer is president of the Reusable Industrial Packaging Association.

I agree with the idea of carbon pricing, especially concerning transportation.

It’s time to get smarter about this in the 21st century by looking forward, not backward. We need to get solo drivers out of their cars and onto mass transit. One way to do this is by financial incentives. I suggest a yearly increase of 10 cents per gallon in the federal gasoline tax, perhaps indexed to inflation. Now would be a good time for this because gas prices are low. I propose that the income from this be split three ways. Six cents would go to fix existing roads and bridges (this money may NOT go to new construction), 3 cents toward mass transit (rail, bus rapid transit, van/car pools, local shuttle buses), and 1 cent for hiker/biker trails and other human-powered transit.

Michael Marceau, Rockville