About a year after completing his term in the White House, President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arranged to tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum while visiting Boston. The staff assembled in the main lobby after the Secret Service called to say they would arrive in five minutes. Ms. Bush followed the library director into the museum, but Mr. Bush could not resist working the crowd and began shaking hands with the assembled staff. When he reached me, he asked: “What’s your name, and what is your role here?” I told him that I was the library’s historian. His face brightened into a big smile and he replied, “Ah! The guys who get the last word.”

Sheldon M. Stern, Newton, Mass.

George H.W. Bush’s noblesse oblige and humility were on full display when, as a junior Foreign Service officer, I accompanied him during a visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1995. Although already out of office and in Jakarta only to give a speech at a private event, he insisted on visiting the U.S. Embassy to have his picture taken with the Marine Security Guards and greet the embassy staff. The line of U.S. and Indonesian employees waiting to see him stretched around a large outdoor courtyard. After a half-hour of him shaking hands, one of his aides suggested that he go inside to escape the oppressive heat and humidity. “No, I can’t do that,” he said. “There are people still waiting in line.”

Later an Air Force officer, who planned to retire and run for Congress, asked to have his picture taken with him. “Don’t know why,” the former president said. “That will be the kiss of death.” Needless to say, the officer was delighted with the picture.

Daniel A. Clune, Chevy Chase

The writer, a retired Foreign Service officer, was ambassador to Laos from 2013 to 2016.

The Dec. 2 front-page obituary for former president George H.W. Bush, “Public servant and statesman,” said, “Mr. Bush ended U.S. support for the contra guerrillas in Nicaragua. In exchange for economic aid, the leftist Sandinista government agreed to free elections.” Actually, Mr. Bush and Secretary of State James A. Baker III reached an agreement with Congress called the bipartisan accord on Central America that continued humanitarian funding for the contras so long as they respected a cease-fire, and then he rallied the international community, including the Soviet Union, to press for international observation of the election. The still-intact contra army was demobilized only after the Sandinistas accepted their electoral defeat.

With regard to Panama, the president ordered a military intervention on Dec. 17, 1989, but the day before, following a declaration of “war” by Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega, the Panama Defense Forces shot to death a U.S. officer at a roadblock and abused another officer and his wife. Leaving out the events that precipitated the president’s decision could give a misleading account of those events.

Bernard Aronson, Takoma Park

The writer was assistant secretary of state for inter-American affairs from 1989 to 1993.

I remember when I was a little girl in the 1960s, holding my mami’s hand leaving the Northline Mall in Houston, and there he was: Tall and smiling, he shook my mami’s hand. We were immigrants. He was kind, respectful, welcoming, accepting. And I can still remember the day George H.W. Bush held her hand and took the time to talk to her.

Let us never forget that love for our fellow human beings starts with a handshake, not a wall.

Rosalinda Dávila Neelley, Falling Waters, W.Va.

Former president Bill Clinton’s Dec. 2 op-ed about former president George H.W. Bush, “The heart of George H.W. Bush,” captured the conundrum facing those of us with children and grandchildren: Are we leaving a better world for our loved ones, or is it an era that is gone and never coming back?

Mr. Bush would likely say we should get on with it and make America more tolerant and less contentious. Optimistic? Yes. Realistic? I hope so. After all, two ex-presidents so different in outlook, personality, sense of duty and patriotism became friends and crisis mediators.

Howard Freedlander, Easton, Md.