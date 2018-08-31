The Aug. 29 op-ed from Dana Goldman and Anupam Jena, “We can win this war ,” reflected the drug lobby’s two-pronged campaign to dodge blame for high prices while, at the same time, lobbying to make it harder for patients to get relief through discounts and rebates. That’s a tough sell because drugmakers alone set prices, and the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general already debunked claims that high prices are caused by the discounts manufacturers negotiate with Medicare Part D plans.

Plans use rebates to offset high prices and reduce premiums and other out-of-pocket costs for seniors. One study suggested that premiums would rise by more than 50 percent if rebates were eliminated. The president has made it very clear he wants the same thing Americans want: for drug companies to lower their prices. We couldn’t agree more.

Mark Merritt, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association.