Margaret Sullivan’s June 10 Style column, “What the media has lost since Watergate,” resonated with me. I worked with her uncle Bob Sullivan at the Cleveland Press. We grew up in a different era of journalism. Its role as the fourth branch of government should be to apply checks and balances on the other three. But, as Ms. Sullivan suggested, the media has not made the adjustment.

Ms. Sullivan hit the nail on its head when she wrote, “By itself, journalism . . . can’t save us from political corruption at the highest level. . . . The Fourth Estate needs the official branches of government to do their jobs.”

An example is that the media are not giving enough attention to why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) prefers criminal action against President Trump rather than impeachment. The former would take place more promptly in criminal courts. The latter would die aborning unless the Democrats controlled the entire Congress. Otherwise, it would be an exercise in futility.

David H. Brown, North Bethesda