Regarding the June 7 news article “Biden says he no longer supports a ban on federal money for abortions”:

In July 1980, at the GOP convention, Ronald Reagan could not strike a deal with Gerald Ford to be vice president, and the speculation was that Reagan would reach out to George H.W. Bush. However, many of the zealots on the hard right were opposed to Bush because he made it a point to let voters know that he was pro-choice. Miraculously, Bush changed his position on abortion by stating he was now pro-life. Reagan chose him to be vice president.

Now former vice president Joe Biden has changed his view on Medicaid funding for abortion. Somehow, the narrative is on par with what Bush did in 1980.

Del Ali, Bethesda