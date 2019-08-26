In his Aug. 21 op-ed, “Warren is the real economic threat,” Andy Puzder cherry-picked data to make a nonexistent point. The growth of employee compensation in 2015 from the previous year was 4.9 percent, based on the Bureau of Economic Analysis data he quoted. The year 2016 was a weak year of growth, but the years 2011 to 2014 saw growth of 3.8 percent, 4.1 percent, 3.1 percent and 4.7 percent. The first two years of the Trump administration were only slightly better, but President Barack Obama started his administration recovering from the Great Recession.

Mr. Puzder used one month of data on wages and salaries, but those have not been remarkable during the Trump administration, either. From 2011 to 2016, those grew at 4 percent, 4.6 percent, 2.7 percent, 5.1 percent, 5.1 percent and 2.9 percent per year. During the first two years of the Trump administration, wages and salaries grew by 4.7 percent and 5 percent. There’s nothing “whopping” about any of those figures, especially considering they were part of a continuing trend.

However, neither of these indicators, employee compensation and salaries, is the best measure of overall economic well-being among middle-class households. A more accurate picture is provided by the trend in median household income (also provided by the BEA) when adjusted for inflation. Based on 2018 dollars, that fell from about $60,000 in 2009 to $55,000 in 2011. This rose to a high of more than $59,000 in 2016, where it has remained, stagnant, ever since.

Martin Wulfe, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.