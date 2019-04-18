Julia Clark, 17, Kayla Longmyer, 16, and Alicia Gendell, 17, (left to right) helped lead the movement to change their Falls Church, Va., high school's name from J.E.B. Stuart High School to Justice High School. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Jay Mathews’s April 15 Metro column, “Debates over school names won’t be history anytime soon,” failed to provide context for the burgeoning school name-change movement here.

Not just a few name-change advocates believe that having fought for the Confederacy is a disqualifier unworthy of public recognition, whether on a school or a street sign. Many believe the seminal act of changing Washington-Lee High School to Washington-Liberty was the beginning of a rational shift in moving public personages and places that celebrated the Old South out of the public eye to better reflect the multicultural metropolis the Washington area has become in the past half-century.

Also, W-L opened its doors in the late 1920s, when Northern Virginia was pastoral, enjoyed strong ties to downstate communities and culture and was a conservative bastion that even contained the Ku Klux Klan and similar groups. Arlington was happy to open its first public high school using the name of a downstate college.

Finally, in the late 1950s, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee high schools opened in Fairfax County, each named after Confederate generals in a salute to the commonwealth’s shameful period of Massive Resistance and to intimidate African Americans and those with opposing views.

The school-name debate in the District and Montgomery County is necessary, but, make no mistake, Virginia cornered the market in honoring Confederate leaders with school and street names and within this context deserves higher public scrutiny.

Randy Julian, Alexandria