In his Oct. 27 Metro column, “Ocean City made a money move that took the town out of the recycling stream,” John Kelly correctly noted that much of what is recycled ends up getting dumped into landfills in any case. This isn’t just true of Ocean City; it’s true of many, and possibly most, localities.

There’s a dirty little secret about recycling and why it doesn’t and won’t work. While many cities and towns have passed “feel good” laws mandating citizen recycling, almost no national laws have been passed to “encourage” manufacturers by imposing taxes and surcharges on cheaper raw materials when recyclable materials are available for use. This is because, with the exception of paper and aluminum cans, most recyclable materials are costly to render into reusable raw material. Until that changes, and it won’t without legislation, citizen recycling will largely be a fool’s errand.

Howard Cihak, Alexandria

