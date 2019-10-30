There’s a dirty little secret about recycling and why it doesn’t and won’t work. While many cities and towns have passed “feel good” laws mandating citizen recycling, almost no national laws have been passed to “encourage” manufacturers by imposing taxes and surcharges on cheaper raw materials when recyclable materials are available for use. This is because, with the exception of paper and aluminum cans, most recyclable materials are costly to render into reusable raw material. Until that changes, and it won’t without legislation, citizen recycling will largely be a fool’s errand.