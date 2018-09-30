Christine Emba was correct in her Sept. 27 Thursday Opinion column, “Foreign aid as a cash-only transaction,” that cash infusions to villages can reduce poverty more than “traditional” overseas aid programs. Smaller infusions of conditional cash transfers have been working well around the globe since Mexico started its first program 21 years ago, allocating cash to families based on satisfaction of such conditions as children’s health inoculations, school attendance and buying them healthy food. This has reduced village poverty.

But poverty is not just the absence of cash. Perpetuation of serious youth unemployment and lack of earning capacity leads to crime and drug abuse, which are often a function of bad local public policies. For example, the state of New South Wales in Australia has been encouraged to shift its budget priorities (by foundations such as the Open Society Institute and other charities) from building prisons and incarcerating Aborigines. The Back of Bourke project has provided vocational training and supported local peer group judicial decision-making for over two years. The problem is that Aborigines make up 2 percent of the national population but account for over 25 percent of its inmates. Since the start of this innovative project, domestic violence has dropped, crimes committed by children have fallen, school attendance has risen, and far fewer have been suspended from school.

Cash is important but must often be allocated beyond individuals and families to the right projects and institutions that can reach the most people in need.

George Guess, Potomac