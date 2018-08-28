Regarding the Aug. 27 front-page article “A defining moment in one man’s past, another’s future”:

I might not have always agreed with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), but I knew I could always count on that, no matter what, his drive and fight were to always keep country first.

His campaign for president in 2008 was the first time I actively watched and invested time in national politics, even though I could not yet vote. I will always recall him as a hero and great public servant. He taught us that no matter how bad it gets, you can stick to the facts in a campaign without resorting to character attacks.

That is what I hope every staffer and every individual running for public office takes away from his 60 years of public service. You can fight with the facts, and you can lead by example. You can work with your colleagues and find common ground and not let what is going on in the world divide you. We should all embrace that great work ethic and belief moving forward. This is the best way we can honor the great life and legacy of Mr. McCain.

Shawn Fitzgerald Jr., Pittsburgh

The death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is tragic, and he deserves nothing less than accolades and structures dedicated to his service. But renaming the Russell Senate Office Building is a bad idea [“Friends and foes recall his principled, independent nature,” news, Aug. 27]. I will speak for my late husband, a longtime staffer for Richard Russell, in declaring Russell a giant on Capitol Hill as well — and undoing a memorial in his honor is most likely not what the principled Mr. McCain would have wanted.

Megan Sue Smith, Washington, Va.

The Aug. 27 front-page article “A defining moment in one man’s past, another’s future” missed an opportunity to correct a widespread and unconscious anti-Arab bias. There were other praiseworthy moments and images from Sen. John McCain’s life, including Mr. McCain’s thumbs-down vote on a bill to abolish Obamacare (which literally helped save thousands of lives).

But instead, the article focused on Mr. McCain’s less-than-perfect response to a woman who told Mr. McCain during a 2008 campaign event that she couldn’t trust then-Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama because, in her view, “he’s an Arab.” Mr. McCain laudably disputed her birtherism allegation, but in defending Mr. Obama by saying “No ma’am, he’s a decent family man and citizen,” he did not mention her allegation of untrustworthiness. His “no” response, therefore, rebutted only her claim of having an Arab (and somehow not fully American) identity. Mr. McCain’s defense of Mr. Obama as a good person seemed well-intentioned but unconsciously conflated “Arab” with “bad.” If this truly had been the One Moment for Mr. McCain, he would have added, “and so what if he were Arab?”

Gary Jonesi, Reston