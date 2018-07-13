Regarding the July 11 front-page article “Democrats open fierce bid to block Kavanaugh”:

That President Trump nominated a well-qualified jurist is a good thing. The Democrats will try to Bork nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh — i.e., do their job — but unless something horrible in his past emerges, he’ll be confirmed. Elections have consequences.

My beef isn’t about legal ideology but with the new normal established by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the wake of then-President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland. At that time, Mr. McConnell said, “the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until [after the next election].”

I have no interest in any originalist/textualist vs. activist debate. What I want is for the Republicans to be held accountable for their refusal to consider Mr. Garland.

Mr. Kavanaugh shouldn’t be Borked; he should be Merricked.

Marvin Solberg, Edgewater