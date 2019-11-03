The Oct. 30 Retropolis article about David Rubenstein’s generosity, “A memorial’s makeover,” was a welcome report of someone doing the right thing. Please tell us how we ordinary Americans can join Mr. Rubenstein in the rehabilitation of one of most important and favorite monuments in the world.

David Rubenstein deserves thanks for his funding of the Jefferson Memorial renovation. But the contribution is a coughing canary in the coal mine. A democratic republic that cannot or will not pay for the upkeep of its own memorials is on a slippery slope to surrendering its responsibilities to a plutocracy. Reference, among other examples, the decline of democracy in classical Athens and the collapse of the Republic in classical Rome.