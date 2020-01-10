Last March, Mr. Allen held a hearing on a new version of the Second Look Act, which could reduce the sentences of violent criminals (including rapists and murderers). The new bill would expand eligibility to adults who committed their crimes before they turned 25 years of age. This proposed legislation is the third version of the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, conceived to provide leniency to 16- and 17-year-olds tried and convicted as adults. If the new bill passes (and it looks as though it may sail through), more than 500 violent criminals will be immediately eligible for release. D.C. residents who believe, as I do, that extending leniency to dangerous criminals is irresponsible have an obligation to raise their voices and to marshal their votes.