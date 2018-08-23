Regarding the Aug. 22 news article “Sen. Collins says Kavanaugh sees Roe as ‘settled’ ”:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is described as “a centrist who supports abortion rights.” If she votes to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, she will have exposed that reputation as a sham.

My daughter, Lidia, has a rare genetic disorder called Dup15q, which has left her with intellectual disabilities and epilepsy. Mr. Kavanaugh does not believe that adults such as Lidia should have a say in the medical procedures performed on them.

In a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of disabled adults living under the care of the District of Columbia, (Doe ex. rel. Tarlow v. D.C., 2007), Mr. Kavanaugh ruled that people under guardianship didn’t have a right to be consulted before undergoing various elective procedures, including abortions. He took away their voice. As a result, they continue to endure abortions and other surgeries performed against their will.

My daughter is too important to be made invisible and too outspoken to be silenced. People with disabilities have been ignored, oppressed, segregated and marginalized for generations, and it’s only within the past few decades that the tide has turned slightly.

The freedom of choice Ms. Collins claims to defend must extend to the freedom to choose not to have an abortion.

Lisa Wesel, Bowdoinham, Maine