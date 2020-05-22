In this time of disease, there are doctors, nurses, orderlies and janitors working to serve and save others, and sometimes losing their own lives in the effort. There are people working in restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies to meet basic needs. Crops are being picked and packing plants manned by hard-working immigrants who are exposed to considerable danger and are often not even eligible for medical insurance. The same is true of nursing and retirement homes, where so many get so little appreciation for the hard work they do and the dangers they risk.

Meanwhile, a vocal, bumptious number of Americans continue to demonstrate against safety measures, some with offensive displays of semimilitary hardware. Others show their ignorance or selfishness by refusing to wear face masks in crowded places, thus denying the people who serve them and keep food on the shelves all day long even the minimum of regard for their health and safety.

At times during the past century, Americans willingly subjected themselves to considerable wartime deprivation, and their young men to the military draft. There was a sense of national purpose, and when we were fortunate there was national leadership to match. Sadly, for any semblance of responsible leadership, today we have to look elsewhere than Washington. But that does not keep us from recalling and saluting those who sacrificed on our behalf. Nor does it keep us from expressing gratitude to those who continue to risk and lose their lives to protect and sustain others, from overseas bases to the corner grocery.

