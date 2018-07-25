Regarding the July 20 Metro article “Starbucks store to be run in sign language”:

It was great to “hear” about Starbucks’s plans to open a sign language store in the District, but I had to ask whether it would be helpful to me and the thousands of others who, like me, are hard of hearing but not deaf. Most of us have little facility in sign language, if any, having developed hearing loss years or, in many cases, many decades after learning language aurally, as kids usually do. Judging from the article, the probable answer is yes because the store will include visual displays of the status of customers’ orders. That’s a feature that Starbucks and other retail stores, doctors’ offices, public transportation facilities and others could introduce without major difficulty or expense. It would have been very helpful if the article had mentioned this. Instead, by focusing on sign language (including in the headline), it obscured the problems encountered by the hard of hearing. Too bad; an opportunity lost.

Russell Misheloff, Washington

The writer is president of the D.C. chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America.