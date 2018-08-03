Regarding Tareq Baconi’s July 31 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Israel needs to loosen its chokehold on Gaza”:

Israel may well need to rethink its Gaza blockade policies, but Mr. Baconi ignored history and the reasons behind Israel’s blockade. Mr. Baconi’s historical background began in 1948, but he never mentioned that in 2005 , Israel, on its own initiative, withdrew its occupation forces from Gaza and, at great emotional turmoil and expense, forcibly removed from Gaza and relocated several thousand Israeli settlers. Gaza was left in the hands of the Palestinian Authority, in the hope — since dashed — that a two-state solution was still possible. Unfortunately, Hamas soon took over Palestinian rule in Gaza. Rather than exploit the agricultural infrastructure, housing and greenhouses left by the departing Israeli settlers, which could have been used to advance Gazan economic development and address poverty, Hamas vindictively and counterproductively destroyed everything the settlers left behind.

Mr. Baconi also did not mention the primary reason for Israel’s blockade: Hamas’s unrelenting squandering of its limited resources to construct tunnels under the Israeli border and to manufacture and launch rockets and incendiary balloons into southern Israel, taking Israeli military and civilian lives, destroying property and crops, and spreading terror. Israel’s blockade is intended not to punish innocent Gazan civilians but to prevent the import of cement and other materials needed to build tunnels and rockets.

Israel is not faultless, but no resolution of this crisis is possible when only partial truths and false equivalencies are offered.

David M. Cohen, Chevy Chase