I am glad to see that the Trump administration briefed Congress on the tensions with Iran [“Trump officials to brief Congress on Iran threat,” PowerPost, May 17]. It is good for Congress to remember its role in committing our forces anywhere. It is good for the president to remember this, too. In fact, with all the tensions expanding around the world, it would be a good time for Congress to repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force.

Meg Wallace, Herndon