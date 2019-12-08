The power to which she referred sprang from Mr. Asher’s perch on the paper’s editorial board, where for nearly 35 years he was responsible for thousands of editorials about politics, transportation, race and much else in Maryland and Virginia, where many of the paper’s readers lived.

Mr. Asher was, perhaps, the rare pundit who insisted on not taking himself too seriously. “We don’t ever figure that [editorials are] written in stone and will turn minds around in the world,” he said in a 1984 appearance on C-SPAN. But many of the politicians who lobbied and hoped for his favor — he was in charge of the paper’s editorial endorsements in local, state and congressional races — had a hard time not taking him seriously. His manner — gentle, patient, good-humored, self-effacing and unfailingly cordial — startled some who imagined some brusque power broker must wield the levers behind the curtain.

AD

AD

Mr. Asher’s authority arose from a well of experience so broad and deep that it seemed nearly oracular. Having started at The Post as a copy boy, in 1959, just two years out of college, he spent a decade as a reporter and editor on the local beat before joining the editorial board, in 1970. He could recount details from the rioting in Washington following the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968; from gubernatorial elections and scandals in Richmond and Annapolis; and from hard-fought ballot questions going back years.

He hoped that the editorial page’s crusades on local issues might help guide readers at the ballot box, and he took seriously the paper’s political independence, which informed endorsements of Democrats and Republicans alike. “We come up with a few surprises here and there, and that keeps the paper interesting,” he said.

It helped, of course, that Mr. Asher was a sharp, at times funny writer and an astute reporter, plugged into the news and astoundingly well sourced. At meetings of suburban county councils and boards of supervisors, frequently very late at night, cub reporters would often be astonished to glance up and see Mr. Asher, having buttonholed key officials in some quiet corner.

AD

AD

He collected a sheaf of honors not only for his work at The Post, where he won the paper’s Eugene Meyer Award for lifetime achievement, but also for having mentored aspiring African American journalists and communications professionals at Howard University, where he taught for decades. His friends and family often remarked on the pride and joy he took from his career as a newspaperman. At The Post, the feeling was mutual.

Read more:

AD