The June 2 Washington Post Magazine article “I Have a Great Deal to Live For” was an eloquent testimony to the courage and sacrifice of the men and women of William J. Svrluga Sr.’s generation. I was 3 and my brother not yet 2 years old when the Navy sent our father to England to prepare for the invasion of Europe. His ship was a tank landing craft, and his beach was Utah. We heard little about his experience until we made a trip together to England and France in 1994 for the 50th anniversary of D-Day. When my father’s memory dam finally broke on the beaches of Normandy, his descriptions of the sights, sounds and horrors of the invasion and his longing for home and family matched Mr. Svrluga’s.

The United States and the world are fortunate to have had such men.

Bill Hoffman, Springfield