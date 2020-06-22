I ask Fairfax County Public Schools to be creative and figure this out. It might take more resources, such as renting trailers and hiring more teachers, or it might take doing music, art and physical education at home and focusing on other core subjects. If the district’s goal is education, it should know that virtual education is not going to work for elementary school children. Families who are not comfortable sending kids to school should be able to opt out and be assigned to a virtual class.
I am lucky; I do not work outside the home. I can only imagine it is utterly impossible for working parents to handle the challenges of staying home and working while teaching at the same time. That is not education. That is creating thousands of little messes in homes across the county.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand and the Fairfax County School Board are being called to a big task right now. It is imperative that they figure out how to have school at a minimum of four days a week. Otherwise, I fear the next school year will be a waste of time. In the words of my son, “I like school in school. But not school at home.”
Laura Price, Fairfax