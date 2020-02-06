When we pulled into the Harry F. Byrd Sr. Visitor Center and the students stood in front of the entrance, I quickly ushered them inside, because I did not want the African American children with me — or any students, actually — to notice that the center was named for Harry Flood Byrd. We had studied him as part of the fourth-grade history curriculum. The students were aware that he fought bitterly against integrating Virginia’s public schools and that many students of color were denied an education while he did so. I didn’t want them to see that in their state the National Park Service continued to honor this man with his name on this site. That would have cast a pall on their visit.