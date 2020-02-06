When we pulled into the Harry F. Byrd Sr. Visitor Center and the students stood in front of the entrance, I quickly ushered them inside, because I did not want the African American children with me — or any students, actually — to notice that the center was named for Harry Flood Byrd. We had studied him as part of the fourth-grade history curriculum. The students were aware that he fought bitterly against integrating Virginia’s public schools and that many students of color were denied an education while he did so. I didn’t want them to see that in their state the National Park Service continued to honor this man with his name on this site. That would have cast a pall on their visit.
Along with removing his statue in Richmond, let’s change the name of the visitor center, perhaps to one honoring those who lived in the Shenandoah Valley and are examples of the best Virginia has to offer.
Theresa Early, Fairfax