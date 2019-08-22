In Easton, Md., in Talbot County, in front of the county courthouse stands a relic of early 20th-century Jim Crow white supremacy.

The bronze “Talbot Boys” statue sits atop a memorial to 85 Talbot County residents who fought for the Confederacy. The memorial to those soldiers was completed in 1914, but, in 1916, the bronze statue of a flag-bearer holding an unfurled Confederate battle flag was added atop the memorial.

The Charleston massacre was enough of a tragedy to sway the Republican-dominated South Carolina legislature and governor to remove the Confederate battle flag without delay to demonstrate the relationship between the white-supremacist murders and the flag.

That a Confederate battle flag (in bronze) still stands in front of the Talbot County courthouse symbolizing the same sordid principles it did more than 100 years ago is shameful. It is no small irony that Maryland state Sen. Stephen S. Hershey Jr. (R-Queen Anne’s) has received strong pushback from some Republicans over his condemnation of the recent acts of terrorism in Texas, California and Ohio. But there is a difference between condemning white supremacy and the sensible gun laws he would propose.

I call upon Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to act without delay on behalf of forward-thinking Marylanders and have the “Talbot Boys” statue and the Confederate flag removed and placed elsewhere, leaving the memorial base in its place.

Dominic "Mickey" Terrone, Oxford, Md.

Read more letters to the editor.