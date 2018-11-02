Washington and Lee University, in an apparent quest for political correctness, has ignored history and failed to recognize the virtues of honesty, integrity, loyalty and self-sacrifice that its namesakes exemplified. In the process, it has dishonored the memories and sacrifices of the men and women who gave all in the defense of our country.

The elimination of portraits of Gens. George Washington and Robert E. Lee in uniform is a slap in the face to every American who has ever worn the uniform of our country. In the past, the university has honored graduates who fought for their country. There are memorials listing the dead.

I was working at the George C. Marshall Foundation when Washington and Lee celebrated the 50th anniversary of the ending of World War II. I helped organize a parade to honor Washington and Lee veterans. Most of these alumni were enlisted in World War II.

History allows us to learn from our mistakes. Don’t sweep them under the carpet. We all have made mistakes and grown because of them. Some of our mistakes may have been politically correct at the time, but while times change and political correctness changes, virtues do not. Washington and Lee should understand that honesty, integrity, loyalty and self-sacrifice displayed by Gens. Washington and Lee are virtues that need to be instilled in our young men and women if we are to survive as the nation our forefathers conceived. What better way to instill these virtues than the examples set by Gens. Washington and Lee?

Woodson Sadler, Glasgow, Va.