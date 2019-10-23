Disturbing, inspiring and disheartening? It’s hard to imagine evoking these reactions simultaneously, but the Oct. 20 Politics & the Nation article “New research shows the ‘musical chairs’ effect of widespread ecosystem changes” certainly did. Disturbing, because it reminded us that humans are driving global physical and chemical changes, including rising ocean temperatures and acidity, and in response, ecosystems are changing rapidly and unpredictably. We are gambling with the planet’s ability to support living creatures with almost no ability to understand and predict the consequences. Inspiring, because the co-authors of this revealing research are women, a hopeful sign that we are seeing the fruit of efforts to encourage and support women in science and conservation. And in the mold of another inspiring female scientist, Rachel Carson, they employ a powerfully relatable metaphor to convey the message that many species are likely to be left without a future seat as ecosystems adapt to this human-orchestrated, fossil-fueled game of musical chairs. Brava, Maria Azeredo de Dornelas and Sarah Supp!