In the end, however, the article left me disheartened. Despite insightful research such as this, containing a useful and implementable recommendation that “more stable systems — like temperate forests — are good candidates for ‘proactive’ protections,” the Trump administration announced that it intends to remove protections and allow timber harvesting in North America’s largest temperate rainforest, the Tongass National Forest [“Trump seeks to expand logging in Alaskan forest,” news, Oct. 16].
Dan Ashe, Silver Spring
The writer is president and chief executive of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
