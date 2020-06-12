Gen. Robert E. Lee fought for the side of slavery, one of the major mistakes in American history. It is a decision that finally needs to be fully recognized. Lee’s name and statues can be placed in fitting historical museums.
I recommend that the school name be changed to the James England High School. England was a coach and athletic director at Lee for many years. He was a fair and moral man who, unfortunately, died before his time. To honor him by renaming the school for him would be a just and proper decision.
Michael R. Huppert, Toano, Va.