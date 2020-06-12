As a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Class of 1967, I think that this is truly the time to change the name of this fine school, as is under consideration by the Fairfax County School Board. Public comment is being sought at a June 22 virtual school board meeting and through email.

Gen. Robert E. Lee fought for the side of slavery, one of the major mistakes in American history. It is a decision that finally needs to be fully recognized. Lee’s name and statues can be placed in fitting historical museums.

I recommend that the school name be changed to the James England High School.  England was a coach and athletic director at Lee for many years. He was a fair and moral man who, unfortunately, died before his time. To honor him by renaming the school for him would be a just and proper decision. 

Michael R. HuppertToano, Va.