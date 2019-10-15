I agree with Oct. 11 Metro article “Indigenous Peoples’ Day to replace Columbus Day name.” We have done a terrible job of both the treatment and the recognition of Native Americans. A permanent, federally designated Indigenous Peoples’ Day would be an appropriate gesture. I suggest renaming Thanksgiving Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day to recognize the support the Native Americans provided to the Pilgrims in their first year. If Christopher Columbus cannot be remembered for sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in three puny ships with crews on the verge of mutiny and discovering the “New World,” then perhaps we need an Amerigo Vespucci Day to recognize the person for whom America is named. Just change the names on the statues and maybe the names of a few jurisdictions across the country.