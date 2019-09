As a masochistic Redskins fan, I read the Sept. 4 NFL Preview articles about 20 years of Daniel Snyder’s ownership and watched the collapse of the team on Sunday. In memory of my father, who taught me to love this team, it is time to rename, rebrand and reinvigorate it. I’m partial to the Washington Piscataways, but any name that is not a racial slur works for me. Go Nats!

Duncan Stevens, Arlington

