The March 11 Metro article “Pain of segregation renewed at Wilson High” discussed the name controversy at the District’s Woodrow Wilson High School. I graduated from Wilson in 1962, when there was but one African American student in our graduating class of more than 300. This was before historians started taking a serious look at the troubled racial legacy of President Woodrow Wilson.

The best teacher I had at Wilson was my 10th-grade modern history teacher, Edna Jackson. No teacher brought out her students the way she did, beginning when she let students address the class on a current news topic of their choosing and then let the rest of the class challenge them. “Fake news” didn’t last long in Jackson’s class.

Far from the usual sort of instructor who merely lectured and expected his or her notes to be regurgitated on tests, Jackson looked for the hows and the whys of history, asking students what they thought and treating their opinions with respect. In our minds, she wasn’t “the first black teacher” at Wilson; she was just a great teacher.

Putting aside the generic question of rewriting history, Jackson would be a far better representation of what my alma mater strives for today than a president who did his best to set white supremacy in stone for generations to come. It’s the Edna Jacksons of the world who are the true backbones of our educational system, and in my opinion naming the school after her would be a perfect way to express this.

Andy Moursund, Kensington