I appreciated Sheryll Cashin’s informative June 23 Outlook essay, “Reparations for slavery aren’t nearly enough.” Had Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) been familiar with her research, it may have prevented his glib response to Ta-Nehisi Coates’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on June 19. When asked by Mr. Coates about reparations, Mr. McConnell responded, “America should not be held liable for something that happened 150 years ago, since none of us currently alive are responsible.” In her article, Ms. Cashin made the compelling argument that “the repercussions of institutional government-sanctioned racism live on, and they extend well past the confines of slavery.”

Elaine Shea, Catlett