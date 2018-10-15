This region will never get the Metro service it needs unless we make a fundamental change to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. We must decertify the legal board governing Metro and replace it with a new board with a new charter. The reason is that there are many practices and costs that cannot be reined in unless we remove the legal basis that permits them. That is a long procedure, but it’s like terminating a federal employee: If you don’t start, you’ll never finish.

Fred Mayes, Upper Marlboro