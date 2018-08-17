On the evening of Aug. 4, several thousand people of varying national origins and ethnicities descended on National Harbor for the One World Lantern Festival. It was a moving experience in which family, friends and strangers celebrated together and launched their hopes and dreams for a positive future aboard small floating lanterns. Unfortunately, National Harbor management was seemingly unprepared and unresponsive to the traffic problems caused by the event. Extended arrival and departure delays threatened the goodwill the event sought to build. Security and parking staff did their best, but there was no plan and no relief.

Oh, and where was the coverage of either element?

Sam Shellenberger, Springfield