Regarding the July 30 news article “Barr ruling would curb eligibility for asylum”:

In 2003, I moved to Arizona. Every election for the 13 years I was there was about the immigrants on the border. The Republicans controlled the state legislature and told us to be afraid. For years, they passed laws such as S.B. 1070, which allowed law enforcement to demand citizenship proof from people, even those whose families had lived there for thousands of years. In my congressional district, we elected a Democrat, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. The Republicans targeted her with their hate speech. After Ms. Giffords was shot in 2011, Republicans drew new election maps that changed my voting district to one of the largest nationally. I lived in Tucson, but my district included the Utah border, a six-hour drive to the north. Bullets, hate speech and gerrymandering destroyed my representative, my neighborhood and my vote.

In 2016, I voted with my feet and moved. The United States is my land of birth, and I will not vote for Republicans’ hatred. Their only idea for immigration reform is hatred and division. Unfortunately, their political failure demands a national overwhelming defeat on Election Day.

Paul Baker, Odenton

