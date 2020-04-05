Unlike other states that moved back their April presidential primaries, Wisconsin’s leaders have kept their vote scheduled for April 7. They are in a bind. In addition to the presidential primary, Wisconsinite are set to vote on dozens of state and local offices, some of which will soon turn vacant if voters do not choose replacements. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is up for reelection. So is controversial conservative state Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly.

But the state is not ready. Some 7,000 poll workers have withdrawn, leading to widespread polling-place closures. In-person voters will have to cram into the small number of locations that will still operate. Gov. Tony Evers (D) is asking state workers and even National Guard troops to help staff them. The state is distributing gallons of hand sanitizer and using tape to mark out where voters should stand to observe proper social distancing principles. Some polling places have fashioned plexiglass into sneeze-guards to protect staff.

For voters, the obvious option is to vote by mail. But a surge in absentee ballot applications has led to long delays in processing requests and returning ballots to those who have asked for one. Mr. Evers last month asked the state legislature to relax the deadline for returning ballots, so that those postmarked by Election Day would still count, as well as a cumbersome requirement that absentee voters upload images of their ID. The Republican-led legislature refused. Mail-in voters face other unnecessary hassles, too: The state requires that a second party witness absentee ballots — at a time when public health officials are telling people to stay away from one another.

Republicans’ refusal to make reasonable adjustments at a time of emergency may well help their preferred candidate — Mr. Kelly — hold his seat on the state Supreme Court. Suppressing the vote tends to help conservative candidates, hence the GOP’s long-running effort to make voting harder through measures such as strict ID laws. During the covid-19 crisis, these tactics present an even more severe threat to democracy.

Polls also indicate that Republicans tend to be less concerned about coronavirus than Democrats. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) encouraged people “sick of watching Netflix” to volunteer to be poll workers. This appeal might turn out more GOP votes, but it is a dangerous message.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that the deadline to return absentee ballots be relaxed, which would help. The next day, Mr. Evers pressed the legislature harder than ever to take the covid-19 crisis seriously, calling a weekend special session for lawmakers to consider moving to an all vote-by-mail election. Once again, Republicans refused to do anything. Meanwhile, they are appealing the judge’s ruling, opposing even a simple absentee ballot deadline extension.

Forcing people to choose between their health and their vote is not the way to run a credible election.