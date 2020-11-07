“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” Trump proclaimed.

As much as Trump had for months laid the ground for these preposterous claims, it was shocking to hear him peddle them in the face of the actual vote. He warned in the run-up that the “whole big scam” of mail-in voting would lead to “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” He said that the only way he could lose would be if he were cheated of victory. He refused to commit to what every previous president had taken as a given — the peaceful transfer of power.

In the election’s aftermath, Trump, as ever, escalated. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.” Trump tweeted at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, in a tweet flagged by Twitter as misleading. Later that day, like a delusional conquistador, Trump grandiosely declared himself the winner of states he had not won: “We hereby claim the State of Michigan.”

He sounded like a con man who knew the jig was up but desperately stuck with the con and played out the scene because he could imagine no alternative. Graciousness is not in the Trump lexicon, conciliation not part of his portfolio. He is impervious to reality when it does not suit his preconceptions.

And yet, almost 70 million Americans voted for this man. It is imperative that the leaders of his party — cowed as they have been about incurring Trump’s wrath — speak up in defense of truth and democracy.

The pathetic history of the past four years offers scant hope. Courage has been a commodity depressingly rare among Republican leaders, save occasional peeps of protest. Yet now is the time — at once the moment when the Trump spell may have finally broken, and when it is most imperative to speak out. Trump appears to have lost; he will leave office, if not soon enough. He cannot be permitted to leave behind the insidious suggestion that he was robbed of reelection.

I have been haunted by a line from a Post op-ed written before Election Day by two former attorneys general, Democrat Eric H. Holder Jr. and Republican Michael B. Mukasey. The improbable pair overcame their acknowledged disagreements about almost everything with a prophetic warning about the dangerous course in the days ahead.

“Finally,” they wrote, “there is the insidious danger posed by charges that have nothing to support them other than an accuser’s invitation to us to hallucinate evil. The widespread distrust of our institutions and processes that such rhetoric encourages can paralyze us just as surely as violence or the uncertainty generated by a torrent of litigation.”

What we have heard from the president is precisely that: an invitation to hallucinate evil. It is up to Republicans to soundly reject it.

A hardy few have. “There is no defense for the president’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”

Trump’s claim that the election was “rigged, corrupt and stolen,” said Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, “damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”

Said Pennsylvania Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, “The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here.” Good for Toomey, although it might be noted that he has already announced he will not run in 2022.

Still many others, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), retreated to pallid restatements of obvious truths, insisting that all legal votes should be counted, while remaining silent on Trump’s baseless claims of fraud. This is what passes for bravery in Donald Trump’s Washington.

Still others went all in. “President Trump won this election,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) declared on Fox News, though he later claimed he was referring to GOP victories in the House. “So everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet. Do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.” No matter that McCarthy, like Trump, was happy to accept the results that suited him, citing victories in House races. A fraudulent vote is one that doesn’t come out your way.

Trump will not go gently. Attention is his oxygen. He and his family will lurk, like a threat, setting themselves and their allies up for 2022 and 2024. Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he expects Trump to run again in 2024.

All of which is to say to Republicans: It may, even with his impending defeat, be risky to stand up to Trump. It will be riskier — for the country and, in the long run, for your own reputations — not to.

