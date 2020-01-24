This is, sadly, the most open of questions. The lead House manager, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), put the challenge directly to senators in his opening argument Tuesday, quoting, of course, Alexander Hamilton from Federalist 65: “Where else than in the Senate could have been found a tribunal sufficiently dignified, or sufficiently independent? What other body would be likely to feel confidence enough in its own situation, to preserve, unawed and uninfluenced, the necessary impartiality between an individual accused, and the representatives of the people, his accusers?”

AD

AD

Hamilton’s lofty expectations ring hollow in an era when Republican senator after senator has remained silent in the face of Trump’s conduct. There are few better angels in the age of Trump, at least angels who have managed to remain in office. Still, it must have been painful for at least a handful of Republicans to be confronted with Hamilton’s hopes.

“It is up to you to be the tribunal that Hamilton envisioned,” Schiff told them. Woven throughout the presentation was this challenge to senators: Before voting to acquit the president, if that is their inclination, shouldn’t they at least insist on obtaining and weighing the facts?

“The truth is going to come out,” Schiff said later. “Indeed, the truth has already come out, but more and more of it will. More emails are going to come out. More witnesses are going to come forward. They are going to have more relevant information to share. And the only question is: Do you want to hear it now? Do you want to know the full truth now?”

AD

AD

In pressing their case for additional witnesses and documents, Schiff and the House managers confront an obvious tension: If the evidence they are now seeking is so important, why did the House Democratic majority not pursue it more vigorously when it had the power to issue subpoenas?

One response is that maybe the House erred, but we are where we are, and it’s up to the Senate to seek relevant information. Another is that new details and significant witnesses have emerged since the House acted. A third, snarkier answer is that insisting that the House should have gone to court is more than a bit rich, given that the Trump Justice Department is in court arguing that the House has no authority to seek to enforce subpoenas there.

A related tension: If the evidence against the president is strong enough to justify his removal from office, is more really needed? Here, it is consistent to argue that the evidence already amassed is sufficient to convict Trump and that those who assess it differently are obligated to seek more. As Schiff argued, “You may agree with the House managers that the evidence of the president’s withholding of military aid to coerce Ukraine is already supported by overwhelming evidence . . . but if the president’s lawyers attempt to contest these or other factual matters, you are left with no choice but to demand to hear from each witness with firsthand knowledge.”

AD

AD

Trump’s team faces its own challenges in arguing against new evidence, which may help explain why they have pressed the argument that the articles of impeachment fail because they do not accuse Trump of a criminal offense. That is flatly incorrect; see the conclusion of the Republicans’ own witness before the House Judiciary Committee, Jonathan Turley, who termed it “a view that is at odds with history and the purpose of the Constitution.”

But accepting the Trump lawyers’ ill-founded argument offers an easy out to senators ill-informed enough to accept it: If no amount of evidence could justify convicting Trump, then no new evidence is needed.

The president’s lawyers also argue that it’s too late to gather new information. “If the House has not done the investigation and cannot support its case, then it is not the time, once it arrives here, to start doing all of that work,” Patrick Philbin, deputy counsel to the president, told the Senate.

AD

AD

This is hard to square with the precedent of previous impeachments, which have included witnesses. It is even harder to square with the Senate’s duty, which is — or should be — to determine the truth of what happened, not to protect Trump from the consequences of his own behavior.

Read more: