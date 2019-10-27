It is even more ludicrous for the former senators to suggest that having a “fair” impeachment trial even matters at this point. Americans’ faith in our democratic institutions has been irretrievably damaged by, among other things, a parade of lies (13,435 at this paper’s last count) and self-dealing, all ignored and emboldened by silent, sycophantic senators. There is — and has been since January 2017 — plenty of crucial, nonpartisan principle to uphold without hiding behind paeans to procedure. Yet the people who would style themselves as statesmen have been so curiously and painfully silent. Senators, you wrote the wrong op-ed.

Alyse Graham, Washington

AD

AD

All Republicans expressing outrage over the conduct of the Ukraine inquiry should be given copies of the final Benghazi report and told to read page 360, which states, “The Committee’s preference for private interviews over public hearings has been questioned. Interviews are a more efficient and effective means of discovery. Interviews allow witnesses to be questioned in depth by a highly prepared member or staff person. In a hearing, every member of a committee is recognized — usually for five minutes — a procedure which precludes in-depth focused questioning. Interviews also allow the Committee to safeguard the privacy of witnesses who may fear retaliation for cooperating or whose work requires anonymity, such as intelligence community operatives.”

Five years ago, Republicans endorsed the approach of private interviews, but now their hypocritical performances are merely public theater displays to demonstrate fealty to their potentate and divert attention from his impeachable offenses. Their time would be better spent considering the evidence.

Glenn Kerr, Davidsonville

AD

AD

Regarding Michael Gerson’s Oct. 25 op-ed, “The full cost of complicity”:

It is obvious that the main problem Republican senators face in their approach to the impeachment inquiry is the political problem of decreased odds of getting reelected. Our representatives and senators should be reminded that they were not elected to run for reelection. They were elected to take part in the legislative process of our country. They were not elected on a promise to support the president until hell freezes over. They were elected to serve all of us, not just one.

Richard Moll, New Market, Va.

What a clown show. Members of Congress forced their way into closed committee proceedings, protesting that Republicans were being unfairly excluded — even though all 48 Republican members of the investigating committees are allowed to be in the room and examine witnesses, as some reportedly have done. Twelve of the faux-protesters are among the 48. And all of them know that it is standard practice in a congressional investigation for the deposition phase to be conducted in a nonpublic setting; the Republican-run Benghazi investigation is just one example.

AD

AD

The biggest irony? The intruders — the supposed champions of proper process — were breaching House and committee rules as well as security protocols that bar electronic devices from the facility they invaded to prevent them from disclosing sensitive material or being turned into listening devices by foreign intelligence services. Some members even used their cellphones to send tweets and videos from inside the secure room. At least one, apparently realizing his transgression, clumsily tweeted that it was his staff that had sent the offending tweets (from the same handle).

The only thing missing from this circus act was Bozo costumes. Such buffoonery might be hilarious if it weren’t aimed at obstructing a constitutionally authorized process and distracting from dead-serious evidence of impeachable conduct — and if it didn’t constitute a gross degradation of the offices to which these members were elected.

Judith C. Appelbaum, Takoma Park

The writer served as deputy assistant attorney general for legislative affairs from 2009 to 2013.

AD