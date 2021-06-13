The Texas election law that was temporarily derailed by a Democratic legislators’ walkout May 31 — but which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to put back on track — creates 14 scenarios under which election officials could find themselves in legal jeopardy. The language is “so expansive and unclear that it could effectively freeze every local election official or worker in their tracks when faced with any need to adapt their practices to local circumstances or to emergency situations,” the Protect Democracy report notes.