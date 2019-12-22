Reading in the Dec. 19 Metro article “D.C. statehood hearing hits bump — over Evans” about House Republicans’ efforts to discredit the District by having D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) testify at a hearing about D.C. statehood, I was struck by how insincere their pretended concerns about corruption really are. How can they be so hypersensitive about every whiff of wrongdoing at the Wilson Building while displaying such unlimited tolerance for the mounting stench of corruption emanating from the White House? If they’re really serious about reducing dishonest behavior in Washington, I think 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue would be the perfect place for them to start.