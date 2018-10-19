Regarding the Oct. 18 front-page article “Democrats seize upon safety-net comments”:

It should surprise no one that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blamed Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for the growing deficit — after the Republicans ballooned the deficit by enacting a $1.5 trillion tax cut that mostly benefited corporations and the wealthy. Republicans have always followed that game plan. President Ronald Reagan vastly increased spending for defense, causing very big deficits. To deal with those unacceptably large deficits, he demanded that Congress reduce spending for (wait for it) Social Security and Medicare. There is nothing new under the sun.

Edward Steinhouse, Columbia