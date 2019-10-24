Our democracy is facing its greatest challenge, and the irony is that it emanates from the GOP, a political party that long characterized itself as the champion of law and patriotism. We saw signs of this in 2000, when hordes of braying Republican operatives “spontaneously” battered the doors in Florida to intimidate vote counters. Now the GOP has escalated the assault, as Republican representatives attempted to invade a closed-door hearing on Ukraine. There are Republicans on the committees involved. But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and other ideologues tried to give the impression that their party was excluded. This insulted their own constituents, who they believe are stupid enough to be deceived. It showed a total disregard for democracy and the Constitution. Obviously, they never learned the tactics of fascism, or maybe they decided those tactics looked like a good idea.