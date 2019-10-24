Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.
Two dozen GOP lawmakers barged into a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility room where impeachment hearings were taking place. They flouted cybersecurity and national security protocols by tweeting classified documents on contraband phones. Ironically, more than half of them were authorized to participate in the impeachment deposition. Instead, they chose to obstruct a constitutionally and morally required bipartisan hearing — all with the president’s blessing and encouragement.
The sergeant-at-arms, who quite rightly came to remove them, should have arrested them for obstruction of justice and witness intimidation; furthermore, they should face formal censure.
