Regarding the Oct. 24 front-page article “Republicans storm impeachment hearing room”:

Our democracy is facing its greatest challenge, and the irony is that it emanates from the GOP, a political party that long characterized itself as the champion of law and patriotism. We saw signs of this in 2000, when hordes of braying Republican operatives “spontaneously” battered the doors in Florida to intimidate vote counters. Now the GOP has escalated the assault, as Republican representatives attempted to invade a closed-door hearing on Ukraine. There are Republicans on the committees involved. But Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and other ideologues tried to give the impression that their party was excluded. This insulted their own constituents, who they believe are stupid enough to be deceived. It showed a total disregard for democracy and the Constitution. Obviously, they never learned the tactics of fascism, or maybe they decided those tactics looked like a good idea.

Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.

Two dozen GOP lawmakers barged into a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility room where impeachment hearings were taking place. They flouted cybersecurity and national security protocols by tweeting classified documents on contraband phones. Ironically, more than half of them were authorized to participate in the impeachment deposition. Instead, they chose to obstruct a constitutionally and morally required bipartisan hearing — all with the president’s blessing and encouragement.

The sergeant-at-arms, who quite rightly came to remove them, should have arrested them for obstruction of justice and witness intimidation; furthermore, they should face formal censure.

Jared B. Hughes, Takoma Park

