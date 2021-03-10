Georgia’s Republicans are far from alone in pushing new restrictions on the ballot box. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed a big voting bill into law Monday. It cuts the period in which mail-in ballots can be returned, shortens polling-place hours, reduces early voting and bars local election officials from distributing absentee-ballot request forms unless voters ask for them.
New Hampshire Republicans seek to crack down on student voting in their state. They are considering a measure that would punish state colleges and universities if students moving from out of state register to vote in New Hampshire. Another would bar students from using college IDs at polling places. And another would restrict students moving to the state for college from registering to vote. Yet another proposal would demand onerous levels of documentation from anyone seeking to register.
Arizona Republicans are considering a bill that would trash absentee ballots that are not postmarked by the Thursday before Election Day — even if they arrive by Election Day.
In Georgia, Republicans are contemplating much more than an end to no-excuse absentee voting. Last week, the state House approved a bill that would crimp Sunday voting, which is popular among Black voters, and curtail mail-in ballot drop boxes. Even if the worst ideas do not become law, it seems likely that many needless restrictions will, on the pretext that Republicans must restore confidence in elections — confidence they are responsible for draining with their lies about 2020.
Republicans assail congressional Democrats’ big democracy reform bill, H.R. 1, accusing Democrats of seeking political advantage by shifting voting rules. Yet that is precisely what they are doing in state after state. Though one can speculate about Democrats’ motivations to mandate ample early-voting opportunities, an easier voter-registration system, mail-in voting options and reasonable provisional balloting, there is a clear difference in the effects of the reforms Democrats favor vs. the ones Republicans want. Democrats are pushing for reforms that would ease voting, and Republicans desire laws that would make it harder, based on lies about fraud.
One side would improve U.S. democracy. The other would degrade it.
Read more:
Edward B. Foley: Saving voting rights is an emergency. Here’s a modest fix Republicans might support.
Jonathan Capehart: Time for some more ‘good trouble’ on voting rights, 56 years after ‘Bloody Sunday’