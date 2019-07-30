In her July 28 op-ed, “A medal of honor for Mueller,” Kathleen Parker faulted Republicans for their brutal verbal attacks on former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as he testified last week. But Ms. Parker compared it to the Democratic questioning of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. A cursory review of the Kavanaugh performance revealed that it was Mr. Kavanaugh who asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) whether she had ever blacked out from drinking. It was Mr. Kavanaugh whose language and emotional stability were clearly wanting.

Opinion, if it is to be persuasive, must be based in fact. Otherwise, it is propaganda.

Joan Salemi, West Springfield