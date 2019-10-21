Republicans decried President Bill Clinton, who achieved a balanced budget and brought down the national debt without the support of Republicans. Then, as President Barack Obama dealt with a recession of Republican making, caused by a housing crisis of too easy credit for those uncreditworthy, he brought the country back from the brink of depression, to a solid footing. Again, this happened without the help of many Republicans. Republicans apparently care only about themselves and not the country as a whole.
Hope Powers, McLean
