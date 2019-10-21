Dana Milbank’s Oct. 16 Washington Sketch column, “Democrats flip the script on security” [op-ed], about Democrats sounding more patriotic regarding security, was spot on. It should not be surprising that Republicans, or at least those who support President Trump, have “flipped their script,” however. We have seen it in other stances, most emphatically on the national debt. 

Republicans decried President Bill Clinton, who achieved a balanced budget and brought down the national debt without the support of Republicans. Then, as President Barack Obama dealt with a recession of Republican making, caused by a housing crisis of too easy credit for those uncreditworthy, he brought the country back from the brink of depression, to a solid footing. Again, this happened without the help of many Republicans. Republicans apparently care only about themselves and not the country as a whole.

Hope Powers, McLean

