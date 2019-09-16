D.C. Council member Jack Evans speaks during the D.C. Council meeting at the John Wilson Building on July 2 in Washington. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Sept. 11 Metro article “Hill GOP presses on Evans scandal”:

Unlike Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), I fail to see why corruption allegations against D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) — a man who received 27,534 votes in his most recent election — should disqualify a city of 700,000 from taking part in our democracy. Ohio’s Republican Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger resigned last year amid an FBI corruption probe. Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee hit Mr. Meadows himself with a $40,000 fine in November. I’ve yet to see anyone call for stripping Ohio or North Carolina of their statehood.

Ryan B. Hauck, Bethesda

