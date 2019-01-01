The U.S. Capitol is seen during a partial shutdown of the U.S. government on Dec. 26. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Regarding the Dec. 30 news article “Trump calls deaths of immigrant children ‘fault’ of Democrats”:

The stone-cold Republican silence after a presidential tweet blaming the deaths of two children on his political opponents notifies us there will be no “Have you no sense of decency?” moment from congressional Republicans or administration officials in the year ahead.

Who deserves a sharper rebuke? A callous president so desperate for reelection he morphs dead children into pawns for attempted political advantage? Or his congressional and administrative enablers, who continuously look away from inhumanity masquerading as government policy? Legislators willing to ignore the undermining of moral, ethical and institutional norms to secure tax cuts for corporations and weaken the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?

On Broadway in 1924, a new play by Maxwell Anderson and Laurence Stallings asked “What Price Glory?” In refusing to stand up to a president who scorns facts, briefing books, and now children who lose their lives fleeing violence, Republicans have given Americans their answer.

Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church