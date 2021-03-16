Those roughly 2 million young migrants, brought to this country as children and educated here alongside their native-born peers, are American in every way but legally. Overwhelming majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents favor putting them on a glide path to citizenship — and have supported legislation to do that for years. There is no persuasive argument to continue subjecting them to the threat of deportation, or to impede their promise of contributing to their fullest potential to the United States’ communities and economy.

House Democrats are preparing to pass legislation that would put dreamers on a pathway to legal permanent residence and eventual citizenship. Nearly all GOP lawmakers will vote no, just as they did two years ago when a similar bill passed the House.

There’s always an excuse for the Republicans’ intransigence; at the moment, it’s the surge of migrant asylum seekers crossing the southern border, many of them unaccompanied minors. Yet none would be eligible for the pathway to citizenship under the House legislation or a similar bill in the Senate. The border problems are a pretext for GOP intransigence.

Mr. Biden should keep pushing and staying open to compromise, for the real test will come in the Senate. There, the Dream Act of 2021, introduced by Sens. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), also lays out a road map for dreamers to qualify for eventual citizenship. Requirements would include continuous residency in the United States; background checks; and college study, work, or military service. The approach has deep support from business groups as well as the public. In a Quinnipiac University poll released last month, 83 percent of Americans, including nearly two-thirds of Republicans, said dreamers should be allowed to stay in the United States and ultimately qualify for citizenship. With numbers like that, bipartisan support in Congress for a Dream Act should be a slam dunk.

Will enough GOP senators choose to represent the broad swath of Americans, including rank-and-file Republicans, who want a humane, rational future for young adults and teenagers eager to make their mark in this country? Or will they fall in line with a nativist minority, in thrall to former president Donald Trump, who reflexively oppose any steps toward inclusion for people who can be portrayed as “the other”? That’s not just a choice on a discrete piece of legislation. It’s a defining fork in the road for a party wrestling with its future.

